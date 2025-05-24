I am not concerned about pressure of winning Premier League title - Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford, says they are not under pressure to win the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title.

The Kpando-based side currently sit 3rd on the league standings with 54 points, with just three points separating them from leaders, Nations FC.

Lions will hope to keep their chances of winning the title when they travel to play struggling Young Apostles on Sunday in the Matchday 32 games at the Wenchi Sports Stadium.

In the interview, Hayford stated that his team is dealing with fatigue and added that he doesn’t feel the pressure to win the title with just three games to see out the season.

“I’ve gone beyond pressure because we said we didn’t want to struggle as we did last season, and that is over, but now we are contending for the league title, so there is no pressure," he said.

"Pressure will be on those who planned to win the league, that’s where the pressure will come, but not on us," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.