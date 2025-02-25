I am not confident about Black Stars' World Cup qualification chances - Alhaji Karim Grusah

Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of King Faisal, has cast doubt on the Black Stars' ability to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s national team has struggled in recent times, most notably failing to secure a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years.

The Black Stars endured a disappointing qualifying campaign, managing just three points from six games, with three losses and three draws, finishing at the bottom of their group.

Despite accumulating nine points from four matches in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, Grusah, a former member of the Black Stars Management Committee, remains skeptical about their chances of making it to the tournament, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“I don't think Black Stars can qualify for the World Cup," he told Sporty FM.

"However, I think it is also in the hands of God but the right things must be done if we want the team to qualify.

"I am a Ghanaian and I would want to see the team qualify," he added.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar in their next World Cup qualifying matches next month in the Matchday five and six games.