I am not interested in becoming Ghana FA president- Mark Addo

Newly-elected Ghana Football Association Vice president has said that he is not interested in becoming the president of the FA but his aim is to help transform and develop the game.

The Nzema Kotoko president polled six out of the eleven votes to be named the new vice-president of the FA in the election held by the Executive Council on Tuesday.

The other contenders Randy Abbey polled four votes whilst Dr Aubynn had one vote.

Mark Addo in an interview with Metro FM said,” I am not interested in becoming the GFA president; I want to help so that we can transform Ghana football”.

He further said, the Football Association needs time to put all the structures in place and with time they will be able to attract sponsors from the Corporate World.

“Everything is possible we just need time and put the structure's together, the sponsor will come.We have to depend on what we have and go according to plan. The most important is football, so we have to get the right structures and do our homework well.

“We have to find way and bring the image of our football back”, he concluded.