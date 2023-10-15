'I am not surprised' - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum opens up on Kalo Ouattara's form

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has opened up about the form of striker Kalo Ouatarra in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The former Berekum Chelsea striker Kalo Ouattara has emerged as the standout performer for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season. His crucial goals have propelled the Porcupine Warriors to recent victories, and Coach Prosper Ogum has discussed the reasons behind Ouattara's success, particularly in set-piece situations.

The attacker's recent birthday was marked with an exceptional gift to himself and the team as he netted a crucial goal to grab all three points for the team against Aduana Stars.

Coach Ogum expressed his delight, saying, "That is his biggest strength, and I am not surprised he scored. I am happy for him; today is his birthday, and he got himself a birthday gift."

Ouattara's proficiency in scoring from set pieces has been a significant asset for Kotoko. Dr. Ogum acknowledged this success and attributed it to the diligent application of training methods.

"We are scoring from set pieces; well, it is about the players applying what we teach them at training, and we will continue to try to score from set pieces when we have the opportunities to do so."

With two crucial headed goals, Ouattara currently leads the scoring chart for his team. As Kotoko looks ahead to matchday six game against Nations FC in Abrankese, the forward aims to continue his remarkable goal-scoring form and contribute to the team's success in the ongoing season.