I am not thinking about retirement - Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Ghana international Richard Ofori has hinted that he is not thinking about retiring from active football.

The former Orlando Pirates shotstopper, who is now 31, has been a key figure for AmaZule in the South African Betway Premier League, keeping nine clean sheets from 22 appearances in the recently concluded season.

His impressive performances saw him overtake the number one choice, Veli Mothwa.

Speaking to KICK OFF, Ofori said he has years to come between the goal posts and the moment, and was quick to shut down any suggestions of hanging up his gloves or a move, insisting that he is content with life at AmaZulu.

He added that he does not have retirement in mind and is committed to the AmaZulu project.

"I’m thinking about it (retirement) in a sense of planning ahead, you know. But not in terms of I’m thinking of retiring soon, no. I think for a goalkeeper, I still have many playing years in me," Ofori said.

"I’ve recently joined this beautiful family at AmaZulu, and it’s a big team with big ambitions. It’s an awesome environment and a great family.

"The team is good, the players, the management, everyone is loving. So, I am enjoying my football.

"I’m working hard to help the team achieve these ambitions and fulfil what we believe is the team’s potential. Overall, I’m very happy."

Having finished sixth last season, Ofori and his teammates will be looking to secure a top-four finish when the 25/26 campaign gets underway, and with that, a return to continental football.

Meanwhile, Ofori has been out of the Ghana national team after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast, where the team exited in the first round.