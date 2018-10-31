I am not under pressure to win CAF Confederation Cup- C.K Akunor reveals

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Kwablah Akunor says he is not under pressure to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

Akunor was appointed coach of the Porcupine Warriors early this month and has been tasked to return the club to its glory days.

With all domestic competitions at a halt following the revelations of the Anas number 12 documentary, the club have decided to participate in Africa’s second tier competition.

The ex-Black Stars captain believes his side will be up for the task of participating in Africa but revealed he is under no pressure to win the competition.

“It's difficult at the moment because of the time frame but we will manage it, we have a lot of understanding in what we want to do, so we will do it,” he told Oyerepa FM.

“No, no, whether confederations or no Confederations Cup, this job comes with its own pressure, everybody needs to work under certain pressure to be able to achieve success but a positive one not a negative one,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are the holders of the FA Cup making them eligible to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup since football has been brought to a halt.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin