‘I am not worried’ – Martin Koopman unfazed by Hearts of Oak’s disappointing start to the season

Hearts of Oak tactician, Martin Koopman has disclosed that he is not perturbed by his side’s struggles in the premier league.

The Phobians have collected just 4 points from the four matches they have played so far - - one win, one draw and two losses.

Their only draw match was against Dreams FC on Sunday, October 8 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Koopman has revealed this was not unexpected as he is building a new team and has also admitted that the situation has been worsened by their attacking shortcomings.

The Dutchman told StarTimes at full time: “No, I am not worried. I am not worried. This is football. If you see what young team we have and what happened in pre-season, we did very good job. We have no striker. I tell you again, we have no striker. Issah (Hamza) is going to abroad and we have no striker back. So, I tell them every time. So, we missed a striker."

Hearts of Oak are currently 15th on the league standings with 4 points.

By Suleman Asante

