‘I am not worried’ – Martin Koopman unfazed by Hearts of Oak’s disappointing start to the season

Published on: 09 October 2023
Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak tactician, Martin Koopman has disclosed that he is not perturbed by his side’s struggles in the premier league.

The Phobians have collected just 4 points from the four matches they have played so far - - one win, one draw and two losses.

Their only draw match was against Dreams FC on Sunday, October 8 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Koopman has revealed this was not unexpected as he is building a new team and has also admitted that the situation has been worsened by their attacking shortcomings.

The Dutchman told StarTimes at full time: “No, I am not worried. I am not worried. This is football. If you see what young team we have and what happened in pre-season, we did very good job. We have no striker. I tell you again, we have no striker. Issah (Hamza) is going to abroad and we have no striker back. So, I tell them every time. So, we missed a striker."

Hearts of Oak are currently 15th on the league standings with 4 points.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
