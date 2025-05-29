I am prepared to guide Nations FC to win Premier League title - Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach, Kasim Mingle, has stressed that he is prepared to lead the side to win the Ghana Premier League title.

The Abrankese-based side, with two matches to end the 2024/25 Ghana top-flight season, sit top of the league log with 60 points.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Mingle disclosed that his former team, Bechem United, were not interested in winning the title, but the story is different at Nations FC, and he hopes to do that for the first time as a coach.

"I worked at Bechem, and we came near several times, but they (Bechem United) were not interested in winning the league; however, here (at Nations), they are interested, and they want to go for the ultimate, so I am also prepared," the veteran gaffer said.

Mingle also cautioned his side to avoid complacency in their remaining games.

"We will not allow complacency to creep into our team, we will focus and compete until the last game to prove that we are actually champions.

"The race is still open, and we are focused on whatever we are doing. We have been psyching the players whenever there is a game, and we are taking the remaining matches one after the other, first on Basake and then on Heart of Lions," he added.