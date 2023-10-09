‘I am proud of my team’ – Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman praises team despite draw with Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has expressed satisfaction with how his team's display in their goalless draw with Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 8 2023.

Koopman revealed his team’s performance was impressive but their bane was their inability to convert the chances they created.

In truth, the Phobians were brilliant on the day but lacked the fire power up front.

Koopman told StarTimes at full time: “If I see my team, the way of playing and I am very happy about that because we start on new and the reason is that we want to play football and I think we show the people also and also the technical staff that we can play football.

“For sure, in the midfield, defending we are very strong and in finishing we miss something and that’s the reason that it’s draw but I am proud of my team.”

Hearts of Oak are away to Heart of Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante