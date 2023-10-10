'I am proud of my team' - Martin Koopman states despite Hearts of Oak's poor start to the season

Hearts of Oak Coach Martin Koopman remains confident in the team's potential despite a lackluster beginning to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have endured a challenging start to the season only securing a single victory in their first four games of the season. The team's lone victory this season was secured in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nsoatreman.

Despite facing setbacks, including losses to Real Tamale United and Bofoakwa Tano, both ending with 0-1 scorelines, Koopman remains steadfast in his optimism regarding Hearts of Oak's prospects.

In a post-match interview, the Dutch coach voiced his confidence in the team's performance while acknowledging missed scoring opportunities. Koopman underscored his unwavering belief, even in the face of early-season challenges, highlighting the youthfulness of the squad and the hurdles encountered during preseason preparations.

Koopman said, "I am very proud of my team. No, I am not worried. I am not worried. This is football, and if you see the young team we have and what happened in preseason, we did a very good job…we missed a striker."

After four league fixtures, the club has gathered four points, placing them 15th out of 18 teams in the league standings. Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Last season, the club finished in 12th place, and with mounting expectations for improved performance in the current campaign, Coach Martin Koopman is determined to guide the team toward a more successful trajectory.