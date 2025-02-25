I am ready for any senior national team role - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston says he is ready to embrace a new challenge with the senior side.

The former Ghana international resigned from his role as the U-17 head coach after the team's elimination at the WAFU tournament staged in Accra after Ghana failed to qualify for the U-17 AFCON competition for the third consecutive time

Reflecting on his journey and the current state of Ghanaian football, Kingston shared his thoughts on the nation’s passion for the sport, its ongoing struggles, and his deep-seated desire to contribute to the country’s football development.

He cited external influence and a lack of fulfilment as some of the reasons for his departure.

Despite this setback, he still dreams of a return to coaching any of the national teams, a sentiment he shared with Joy Sports during an interview.

“For me, I’m Ghanaian, and even today, whether at the FA or in Ghana, I believe I can still contribute to Ghanaian soccer. That is something close to my heart, a goal I want to achieve. If I receive a call to come back and continue where I left off, why not?” Kingston said.

He further revealed his aspiration to move from coaching youth teams to leading the senior national team, noting that his accumulated experience now equips him to manage a first-team environment.

“I feel ready to reach the top with the senior national team. My strengths have evolved from development to management. I understand how to manage both individual players and the group as a whole. If given the opportunity, I’m ready. Even today, if I receive a call to support any of the national teams, I’m more than willing to return because that’s what I want to do,” he added.

During his tenure with the Black Starlets, Kingston oversaw 17 matches, winning 12, drawing 3, and suffering 2 losses. Under his leadership, the team scored 54 goals and conceded 15.