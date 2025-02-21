I am ready to be a head coach - Former Black Stars assistant coach Geroge Boateng

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has declared his readiness to step into a head coaching role, drawing confidence from his extensive coaching journey.

The 49-year-old, who transitioned into coaching after retiring from professional football, has held various positions over the years.

His managerial career began in 2014 when he was appointed head coach of Malaysian side Kelantan. He later took on the role of technical director before departing in May 2015.

In 2018, Boateng briefly served as head coach of Blackburn Rovers before joining Aston Villa as the U-20 head coach in 2019.

His expertise earned him a place on Ghana’s national team coaching staff in May 2022, where he played a role in securing the Black Stars’ qualification for both the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

However, after a disappointing run with the national team, Boateng exited his role and later joined Coventry City as an assistant coach in July 2024. His tenure there ended in November 2024 following Frank Lampard’s appointment as head coach after a difficult start to the season.

Reflecting on his 12-year coaching career, Boateng now feels prepared to take charge as a head coach.

“I have done quite a lot of learning and developing myself as a coach. And now, I feel like I’m ready to be a head coach,” he told Soccer Africa.

Boateng has recently been linked with the vacant managerial position at Blackburn Rovers.