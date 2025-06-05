GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
I am ready to play European football - A.F.C. Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

Published on: 05 June 2025
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City FC at Vitality Stadium on May 25, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

A.F.C. Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has hinted that he has the quality to play in European competition. 

The Cherries' hopes of playing in Europe were dashed after finishing in 9th place with 56 points.

Despite Bournemouth's failure to compete in Europe, the Ghana international was one of the standout performers of the club in the just-ended season.

After featuring in 37 matches, Semenyo scored 11 goals with five assists to his credit.

Following his brilliant performance, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have all expressed interest in signing the former Bristol City striker.

Quizzed if he dreams of playing in Europe in an interview with Showmax, Semenyo said, "I'd like to think so.

"I pray about it a lot, and I'd like to think my performance shows I’m ready to take that next step, but I think it's every player's dream to play in Europe, so why not?" he added.

With the summer transfer window now open, Semenyo is yet to decide his future.

