I am ready to play European football - A.F.C. Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

A.F.C. Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has hinted that he has the quality to play in European competition.

The Cherries' hopes of playing in Europe were dashed after finishing in 9th place with 56 points.

Despite Bournemouth's failure to compete in Europe, the Ghana international was one of the standout performers of the club in the just-ended season.

After featuring in 37 matches, Semenyo scored 11 goals with five assists to his credit.

Following his brilliant performance, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have all expressed interest in signing the former Bristol City striker.

Quizzed if he dreams of playing in Europe in an interview with Showmax, Semenyo said, "I'd like to think so.

"I pray about it a lot, and I'd like to think my performance shows I’m ready to take that next step, but I think it's every player's dream to play in Europe, so why not?" he added.

With the summer transfer window now open, Semenyo is yet to decide his future.