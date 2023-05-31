"I am ready to play for Kotoko"- Bibiani GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh

Red-hot Bibiani GoldStars striker Abednego Tetteh has disclosed his desire to play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The former Hearts of Oak forward has been in blistering form since joining GoldStars before the start of the sevcond round.

“I am ready to play for Kotoko if they come with a good offer," he told Original FM in an interview.

The 32-year-old has netted 16 goals in 28 matches this season and credits coach Michael Osei for his form.

“I will thank my coach Michael Osei for my success at Bibiani Gold Stars," he added.

“He has been the master plan of Bibiani Gold Stars great performance this season."

Tetteh, who won the FA Cup with Bechem United in 2016, struggled during his time with Hearts of Oak and King Faisal.

However, he seems settled in Bibiani, where he has become a fans favourite.