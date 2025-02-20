I am ready to support Black Stars' quest to qualify for 2026 World Cup - George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, has expressed his commitment to doing whatever it takes to help the Black Stars secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years, the four-time African champions have now shifted their focus to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, which resume next month.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar in their crucial Matchday 5 and 6 fixtures.

Having secured back-to-back victories to boost their qualification hopes, Afriyie has assured his unwavering support for the team as they aim to make their fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage, set to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

"I am ready to support Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he told Sporty FM.

"I have spoken to the Vice chairman (Stephen Appiah) on what he has to do, but whatever I have to do to ensure Black Stars qualify for the World Cup, I am ready to do that and I am in for that," he added.

Ghana currently sits second in Group I with nine points from four matches.