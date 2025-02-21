"I am so happy"- Ibrahim Sadiq shares excitement after injury comeback as AZ advance in Europa League

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq has expressed delight after making his first appearance for AZ Alkmaar in over two months following his injury comeback.

The former Ghana U17 star recovered from an injury that kept him out since December to make a cameo in the 2-2 draw against Galatasaray in the Europa League.

"It was good, it was good because it has been a while. I have been out injured, it's been hard but me coming back it was good and I am so happy," he said.

"I am happy, I wanted to play and score and of course the most important thing is me coming back and I was so happy," he added.

Sadiq has been out since December 20, spending 62 days on the sidelines following a series of niggling injuries.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate started the season on good form for AZ, scoring four goals and delivering three assists in seven matches before the setback.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling contest in Istanbul, Seiya Maikuma opened the scoring moments before half time to give the visitors the lead.

AZ doubled the advantage ten minutes after the break through Denso Kasius.

However, Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker of Galatasaray pulled one back a minute later before Rolland Salai levelled with 20 minutes remaining.

Sadiq was making his second appearance in the Europa League for AZ Alkmaar.