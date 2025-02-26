I am still hurt after losing to Golden Kicks - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has admitted that his losing to Golden Kicks deeply affected him, adding that even after reaching home, he was still troubled by the result.

The Phobian Club suffered a 4-3 penalty shootout against the lower-tier side in the Round of 16 games of the FA Cup over the weekend at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Speaking in an interview, Ouattara revealed that the painful loss lingered in his thoughts, emphasizing that if not for his strong faith, he wouldn’t have been able to pray when he got home.

"The defeat to Golden Kicks pains me," the Ivorian manager told Asempa FM.

"Even when I got home, I was still thinking about it. If not for my strong belief, I wouldn’t have prayed when I got there," he added.

Hearts of Oak now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they will hope to win the ultimate title. After 19 games played, the Phobian Club sit 4th with 33 points.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League will resume on March 7 as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).