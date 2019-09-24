I am the Joseph of Ghana football- GFA Presidential hopeful George Ankomah Mensah

GFA Presidential hopeful, George Ankomah Mensah Esq. says he is the "Joseph" of Ghana Football, sent to reclaim the sport to its rightful place.

According to the experienced lawyer, a revolution is about to storm Ghana football and no one can stop it.

Sounding biblical on Sports World on YFM, Lawyer Ankomah likened himself to Joseph in the bible, telling Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, a revolution is about to happen.

"I am coming with an investment background and I am saying if you have a product like this and you can't sell it, then there is no product you can sell because football is the passion of all the 27 million people in Ghana," he said.

"Such a product in the hands of somebody who does know what to do with it is a disaster. And this why we have come.

"A new phase of football is about to take place, people who have interest and have the kind of knack that I have, join hands with me. Go there to the delegates congress and do what you have to do to uplift the game you love.

"We are no longer going to deal with mediocrity the way football has been deal with in this country. I think that without insulting anybody, I don't want recriminations, those who have done something in the past, they have done them.

"When the time comes for change, nobody can stop them and if you do, you conscience will judge you. Times come, like Joseph saved the world from famine. I am the Joseph of Ghana football. The revolution is about to happen," he concluded.