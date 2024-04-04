I am the Ronaldo in the Ejisu Constituency by-election, says ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has drawn comparisons between himself and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo as he enters the race to succeed the late Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah.

Nyantakyi is among 10 aspirants vying for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidacy in a primary scheduled for April 13, 2024, to select a candidate for a by-election following Kumah's demise.

In a statement reminiscent of football analogies, Nyantakyi positioned himself as the 'Ronaldo' of the contest, highlighting his preparedness to continue the legacy left by his predecessor, much like how Ronaldo rises to the occasion in critical moments on the pitch.

"If it were a football match, given the performance of the late MP whose calibre is like a Lionel Messi, and has to be substituted, you don’t just go in for anyone," he told Joy News.

He further asserted, "You need a high-level player like Haaland, Ronaldo, or MbappÃ©. I don’t know other contestants but I am the Ronaldo in this contest."

Despite his prolonged absence from partisan politics, Nyantakyi expressed his enthusiasm to serve the community, underscoring his capability to bring about significant change and development to the Ejisu constituency.

"We need someone who will bring change and because of the links I have both locally and abroad, I’ll bring a lot to Ejisu. I’m the one to bring development to the constituency," he affirmed.

Nyantakyi faces stiff competition from other notable contenders such as Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, also known as 'Ejisu Bronii,' and Portia Acheampong Abronye, wife of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe â€˜Abronye’. Additional contenders include Helena Mensah, Kingsley Karikari Mensah, Kwabena Boateng, Dr. Evans Duah, Aaron Prince Duah, and Maame Yaa Aboagyewaa.