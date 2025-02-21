"I am too young to prioritise money"- Jerry Afriyie rejects claims he moved to Saudi for money

Ghana U20 star Jerry Afriyie has rejected claims he joined Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah for the money.

The 18-year-old signed for the Saudi outfit from Ghanaian lower-tier side Thoughts FC but was immediately sent on loan to Spanish club CD Lugo.

The talented forward will spend the rest of the season on loan at Lugo before moving to Saudi to begin his career in the Middle East.

"I'm too young to prioritise money," he told Sporty FM when asked of his Saudi move. "My mindset and plan is to reach the highest level. A lot of big clubs were interested in me but I chose where I can go and develop well," he added.

Afriyie arrived in Spain last week and has already started training with his new club and could make his debut for them in the game against Athletic Bilbao B.

Lugo are currently 14th on the Primera Federacion table.