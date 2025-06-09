I am very happy for the people of Bibiani - GoldStars Coach Frimpong Manso after winning GPL

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso expressed his excitement and gratitude after guiding the club to its first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

Manso's sentiments reflected the joy and pride of the team and its fans.

The team secured the championship on the final day of the season with a dominant 4-0 victory over Accra Lions, while Nations FC suffered a surprise loss to Heart of Lions.

Manso praised the fans and the town of Bibiani for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

"I am very happy because when you look at Bibiani and its environment, this is the first time they are seeing a League trophy," Manso said.

"I'm proud to be part of this team. I'm also very happy for the people of Bibiani â€” they've done a lot of work. Everywhere we go, they go with us. We see them at home, too. I am very happy for them."

With the league title secured, GoldStars will now prepare for their debut in the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League, a challenge that will require significant support and preparation.

The team's remarkable home form, which saw them lose just once and concede only five goals in 17 matches at Dun's Park, was a key factor in their title charge.