I am very happy that my change to Dresden worked - Kofi Amoako

Kofi Amoako says he's delighted his switch to SG Dynamo Dresden has gone through, and the club is counting on him to deliver.

The 20-year-old German-Ghanaian midfielder joins from VfL Wolfsburg after a strong loan spell at VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck last season.

Dresden sees real promise in Amoako, describing him as a player with a "good perspective." Though details of the deal remain under wraps, the club confirmed Amoako is expected to play an “important role in the centre” of their midfield heading into the new season.

The Hanover-born talent featured in 33 matches for OsnabrÃ¼ck, clocking 2,219 minutes and standing out as a reliable deep-lying midfielder. He has also made two Bundesliga appearances, proving he has the tools for the big stage.

"I am very happy that my change to Dresden worked. Last season I was able to play against Dynamo twice and especially the impressive atmosphere in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium is remembered," says Amoako.

"I am very much looking forward to getting to these fantastic fans in the future, developing myself personally and contributing my part to a successful second division season," he added.