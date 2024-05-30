I am very motivated and excited to join Austin FC - Osman Bukari

Ghana forward Osman Bukari has expressed his motivation and excitement about joining Major League Soccer club Austin FC.

The club announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade for the transfer of the 25-year-old.

Bukari will join Austin FC as a Designated Player on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract, running through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

The deal is pending the receipt of Bukari’s ITC and P-1 visa.

"I am very motivated and excited to join Austin FC," said Bukari.

"I want to do everything I can to help this team, this city, and this fanbase to achieve their goals."

Bukari arrives in Austin after spending the last two seasons with Red Star Belgrade, where he registered 25 goals and 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions.

During his time there, Red Star won back-to-back Serbian league titles and Serbian Cups.