I am very sorry to the fans - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko apologises for FA Cup exit

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has apologised to fans after the team's unexpected elimination from the MTN FA Cup at the hands of Division One League side PAC Academy.

Medeama lost 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

Tanko expressed his disappointment in the team's performance, stating that he had warned his players about the potential threat posed by PAC Academy.

"Honestly I am very disappointed we are out at this stage. When it comes to the MTN FA Cup there's no minor division one or division two team," he said.

The coach took responsibility for the team's failure to advance, acknowledging that Medeama's first-half performance was "very disappointing." However, he noted that the team improved in the second half, but ultimately fell short.

Tanko's apology to the fans was heartfelt, saying, "I am very sorry to the fans, we hope that the next games will be better."

Medeama's exit from the MTN FA Cup is a significant setback for the team, which had hoped to deliver trophies under Tanko's leadership.