I am working hard for a call-up - Prince Adu on Black Stars aspirations

Despite experiencing a potentially disheartening first encounter with Ghana's senior national team, Viktoria PlzeÅˆ's prolific forward, Prince Kwabena Adu, remains steadfast in his pursuit of representing the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old, currently preparing for a crucial Europa League clash against Italian giants Lazio, remains confident that his impressive performances in European football will soon earn him another opportunity with the national team.

In a revealing interview with Flashscore, Adu recounted his short-lived involvement with the Black Stars four years ago.

"In 2020, I was called to the Black Stars and joined the camp as a late call-up. Later, I had to leave the camp because the coach explained to me the player I was called to replace had decided to honor the call-up. I was told to go back and when there's another slot they will call," he explained.

Rather than dwelling on disappointment, the young striker chose to embrace the positive aspects of the experience.

"In that moment I was still proud of this achievement because I was still selected out of so many players to represent the country. It was good for me and in future if I am to get another call-up I will be there. I am working hard for that," Adu added.

Adu also couldn’t feature in the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations after picking up an injury during the final Ghana Premier League match before he was scheduled to fly off tournament with the Black Satellites.

While playing for Bechem United against Berekum Chelsea, Adu landed awkwardly while challenging for an aerial ball. What initially seemed like a routine injury soon revealed itself to be far more serious as he missed the youth tournament in Mauritania.

Since then, the former Bechem United striker has rediscovered himself and is currently at PlzeÅˆ where he has scored 10 goals this season.