'I believe everything happens for a reason' - Elisha Owusu after missing out on Black Stars' assignment

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has taken a philosophical approach to missing out on the Black Stars' upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers due to injury.

Owusu, who was initially named in the squad for the games against Chad and Madagascar, expressed his disappointment at missing out but remains confident in his teammates' ability to secure the needed results.

"It's never easy to miss out, but I believe everything happens for a reason, and my focus now is on recovery," Owusu wrote on social media.

Owusu also urged fans to continue supporting the team, saying "your support means everything. Keep believing in the team, and let's push forward together!"

Ghana faces Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.