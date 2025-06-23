I believe GoldStars will do well in Africa – James Kuuku Dadzie

Veteran Ghanaian coach James Kuuku Dadzie has expressed confidence in GoldStars' chances ahead of their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League, following their historic Ghana Premier League triumph.

The club from Bibiani sealed the 2024/25 title with 63 points, securing a place in Africa’s premier club competition for the first time in their history.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Dadzie urged supporters and pundits to look beyond concerns about the club’s financial capacity and instead rally behind the team.

He emphasised that while funding and preparation are both critical, GoldStars appear to be on the right path.

“Let’s give them the benefit of the doubtâ€”they have qualified as champions and will compete in Africa. I believe it is about preparation and funds. They have the funds, and I believe they will do well.”

GoldStars CEO Kwesi Adu also previously dismissed financial concerns, citing backing from a mining conglomerate.

The club is finalising plans for squad strengthening and logistics, with the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium being considered as venues for their Champions League matches.