'I believe I’ll be in the Black Stars before the 2025/26 season ends' – Musah Mohammed

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed has expressed optimism about earning a national team call-up after a strong debut season in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 23-year-old featured in 28 matches for Bodrum FK across all competitions, registering four assists and playing a crucial role in the club’s first campaign in the top division.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Mohammed revealed that support for his inclusion in the Black Stars continues to build from various quarters.

“There are a lot of my friends, big personalities, and clubs who want to see me in the national team, and they also want to see me go far,” he said. “They should just keep believing in meâ€¦ I believe in myself, and they know what I can do.”

He added that he remains prayerful and focused on his progress, saying he is hopeful of a national team debut before the 2025/26 season concludes.

Mohammed’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Bulgarian champions Ludogorets and Turkish side GÃ¶ztepe reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

The midfielder began his career at Ghanaian lower-tier side Bectero and earned trials at Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

He launched his professional journey with Ankaraspor, moved on to EyÃ¼pspor, and eventually joined Bodrum, where he was a standout figure in their maiden Super Lig season.