'I believe it is my time to shine' - Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed that it is his time to shine in response to his impressive performances this season, which have garnered interest from clubs in the Premier League.

The Genk player has been a key contributor for the Belgian side in their title chase, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in the league.

When asked about his form, which is the best he has achieved in his professional career so far, Paintsil attributed it to God. "It's the doing of the Lord. I believe it is my time to shine. I will give thanks to God because I wouldn't have reached this far without him," said the 25-year-old. "I will continue to fight and see what God has for me."

Several Premier League teams, including Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham, have reportedly expressed interest in signing the former Tema Youth player.

However, Genk have made it clear that they will not allow the Ghana international to leave this summer, as they aim to build a strong squad for European competitions next season.

Paintsil's current contract with Genk is set to expire in the summer of 2026.