I believed Prosper Ogum could deliver at Asante Kotoko - Karim Zito

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Karim Zito has revealed that he had a high level of confidence in former Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum during his time at the Porcupine Warriors.

Zito says he trusted the abilities of the manager who led Kotoko to their first Ghana Premier League title in eight years.

The Dreams FC coach was highlighting the problems of the Porcupines in the ongoing season citing the lack of an experienced coach as a factor.

According to him, the players at the club may be young and inexperienced but it takes a good coach to achieve positive results.

“I had so much confidence in Prosper Ogum that he would deliver at Kotoko even though the players were young and new because he was full of developmental football knowledge. But if it had been any other coach, I would have been a bit skeptical,” he told Akoma FM.

“All these problems were the result of the new coach taking over. It wasn’t going to be easy for him to perform with a team he didn’t build. It only takes experienced coaches to navigate this difficult hurdle,” he added.

Asante Kotoko who have struggled since the departure of Ogum at the end of last season are currently sixth on the log and will face Kotoku Royals in a matchday 31 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Monday. Meanwhile, Karim Zito has led his side to the FA Cup final and is set to battle King Faisal for the trophy.