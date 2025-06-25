'I benched Mainoo at Man United U15s' – Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has disclosed that he played ahead of England international Kobbie Mainoo during their time at Manchester United’s U15 side.

Now 21 and plying his trade with Slovenian outfit NK Tabor, Fuseini recounted how his standout displays during a trial at United saw him elevated above his peersâ€”including Mainooâ€”in the youth ranks.

Despite his performances, he was unable to secure a contract due to age restrictions.

“[The trial at Man United] was quite nice and interesting,” he told Joy Sports. “When I went thereâ€¦ they saw that my level was above the U15s, so they pushed me to the U18s and U19s.”

Fuseini added that while Mainoo was often deployed on the wing or as a No. 8, he was given more playing time due to his strong showing in training and matches.

“When I came, he was on the bench because I was doing a lot more than him, so I had to play. And, you know, you are a trial playerâ€”they have to give you more minutes.”

The stint at Manchester United was one of several trial opportunities Fuseini had in England, including spells at Wolves, Sheffield United and Brentford.

After falling short of a deal, he joined Serbian side Backa Topola before moving to NK Tabor in 2023.