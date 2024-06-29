"I came here to help the club win trophies"- Ibrahim Zubairu after sealing Partizan Belgrade move

Ghanaian forward, Ibrahim Zubairu is confident of helping Partizan Belgrade end the dominance of rivals Red Star Belgrade after completing his move to the Black and Whites.

The 20-year-old former King Faisal star signed a four-year deal to join FK Partizan from Jedinstvo Ub.

Zubairu moved to Serbia in 2022 and has since been one of the rising stars in the league, scoring 13 goals and delivering seven assists in 36 matches.

Partizan have not won the league for a long time due to the dominance of Red Star, who have won the title for the past seven years.

"It is really a dream come true for me and I don't have enough words to describe it. Partizan is the best club in the country and I am more than delighted to wear the Black and White jersey and play in front of this amazing fans," Zubairu said after completing the move.

"I always work hard as a team player wherever I play. I came to work hard and help the team win trophies. I want my performance on the pitch to speak for me not my words and promises.

"I have been following Partizan since I came to Serbia. I watched their matches and I love the atmosphere at their matches. As it is the dream of every young player, I want to play in the Champions League and you can play in the competition if you win the Championship," he added.

He will join the team for pre-season in Russia in the coming weeks.