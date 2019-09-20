I can do more for Real Zaragoza- Raphael Dwamena

Inform Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena says he has more to offer Real Zaragoza in the Spanish segunda division.

The lanky attacker has been in top form for Los Blanquillos after netting two in his last two games.

Despite netting in his last two games, the on-loan Levante forward insists the segunda division is tough and he is still adapting to the physicality of the game.

"The Second Division is tough," he said at the club's press conference ahead of their game against Lugo on Saturday. "There is a lot of strength, it is different from the First teams and it is a change that in the first matches I have noticed a lot.

"Now I am working on it, trying to adapt better to the demands of the category and, among others aspects, I want to improve my physical condition to fit perfectly because I know I can do much better," the 24-year old added.

However, the ex-FC Zurich striker says he has boosted by the two goals and wants to score more for the club.

"I take advantage of my speed but I do not consider myself the fastest team. I have taken that strength by scoring two goals, "he said.

