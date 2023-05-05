I can lead Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to African glory - Bashir Hayford

Veteran Ghanaian coach Bashir Hayford claims he can lead giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to continental glory.

The two powerhouses have struggled to make an impact in Africa as their peers continue to leave them behind in continental football.

Hayford, who is currently unattached, claims he can lead the two teams to conquer Africa.

“I am ever ready to coach if called upon. Though I’m unattached now, I have not quit coaching,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I am more mature now and my understanding of the game has grown, I am available for either Kotoko or Hearts.”

With both clubs yet to enjoy continental success since Hearts’ CAF Confederations Cup in 2004, Bashir adds that he could be the solution to ending that though it may not come ‘immediately.

“When given the opportunity to coach any of these clubs, within three years, I will possibly deliver a continental trophy.

“I normally use my first year of appointment to assess the players, groom the team and correct some mistakes. In the second year with some little infusion of new players, we are good to go. If we don’t win the league in my second year, surely in the 3rd season it will be a done deal.

“We can possibly win a continental trophy but it will not be immediate.”