"I can play"- Dreams FC winger Aziz Issah ready for Black Stars invite

Dreams FC winger, Aziz Issah has declared himself ready for a Black Stars call-up following his impressive display with the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

The 17-year-old has been a key figure in Dreams FC's run in the continental championship, scoring in the 3-2 win against Angola's Academica do Lobito.

The Still Believe lads will host the Angolan side in Kumasi on Friday in the return leg of their encounter.

Speaking ahead of the game, Issah disclosed his desire to represent the Black Stars and will be ready whenever the technical team invites him.

"17 years going to Afcon, I will be very happy. if I'm given the opportunity why not. I can play I believe in myself. I just pray one day I will get the opportunity to play for the National team," he said.

The teen sensation scored as Dreams FC defeated King Faisal to win their first major trophy last season.