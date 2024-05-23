I can see a great future in Black Starlets - Samuel Anim Addo

Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Sammy Anim Addo, has expressed high hopes for the current Ghana U17 squad, predicting they will make a significant impact on the global stage.

Anim Addo's optimism stems from the impressive performances he has witnessed from the Black Starlets during the ongoing 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations. The team showcased their prowess by defeating Ivory Coast 5-1 in their opening match and securing a 2-0 victory over Benin in their final group stage game.

Commenting on the team's fluid and dynamic play, Anim Addo was effusive in his praise and hopeful about the future of these young talents.

"I can see a great future in these boys. I wouldn't be surprised if some of them break the jinx and move straight to a European team from here, getting a real chance," he told Joy Sports.

The Black Starlets are now set to face Burkina Faso in the semifinals, with hopes of reaching the final and securing a spot in the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Anim Addo's confidence in the squad reflects a broader belief in the potential of Ghanaian youth football to produce world-class players. As the team prepares for their crucial semifinal match, the support and expectations from fans and officials alike continue to grow.

The 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations has provided a platform for the Black Starlets to display their talent and teamwork, and their continued success could pave the way for a new generation of Ghanaian football stars.