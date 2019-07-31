I can’t complete my time with the Black Stars without winning something- Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has revealed that he will only retire from the national team if he wins a trophy with the Black Stars.

The midfielder, who broke down in tears following Ghana's elimination at the Nations Cup in Egypt says he can only stop playing for the Black Stars after helping the country win a trophy.

Ghana's trophy drought continues for another two years after 37-years without the Africa Cup of Nations title.

"I can’t complete my time with the Black Stars without winning something," he said on Face to Face on Citi TV. .

“I need to win something before I stop.

“To be honest there are young ones coming up and we have to make way for them to also continue but we must set an example for them to come and continue."

The Deportivo Alaves midfielder was one of Ghana's brightest player at the Africa Cup of Nations, winning two man of the match award as the West African giants exited at the round of 16.