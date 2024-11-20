I can't express the joy of winning the first-ever CAF Confederation Cup with Hearts of Oak - Prince Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has opened up about the overwhelming emotions he felt after securing the club’s first-ever CAF Confederation Cup title.

In his debut season, Tagoe scored 18 league goals, guiding the Phobians to the Ghana Premier League crown, and winning the CAF Confederation Cupâ€”an achievement no other Ghanaian player has matched to date.

While Tagoe also claimed the top scorer award in the league, it was the Confederation Cup victory that left the most lasting memory. The streets of Kumasi were filled with ecstatic fans celebrating well into the night.

“It was a joy that I can’t express. When we won the cup, we left Kumasi at 10 a.m. and didn’t get to Accra until 2 a.m. because fans had blocked all the roads celebrating,” he told GhanaWeb.

Hearts of Oak triumphed over their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup final on January 9, 2004, in Kumasi.

The match ended 1-1, and after a dramatic penalty shootout, Hearts of Oak won 9-8, claiming the first-ever CAF Confederation Cup title.