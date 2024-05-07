"I can't forget this day"- Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku shares excitement during Leicester's title celebrations

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed delight after Leicester City were crowned champions of the English Championship at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old starred as the Foxes secured Premier League promotion, with his hat-trick against Southampton proving decisive before their trip to Preston North End.

Issahaku netted six goals and provided 13 assists while on loan at the King Power Stadium.

"What a day!" he said. "It feels so amazing. This is so special. I can’t explain how I’m feeling right now, it’s so amazing. I’m so happy. I love to make the supporters happy because they are here for us. I just try to dance to make it more fun!

"As I always say, it’s a special thing for me. I can’t forget this day. This is something special for me in my career. We thank God for everything."

Leicester City have reportedly triggered the player's buy option following an outstanding loan spell.