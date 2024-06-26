I can't wait to be on the pitch - Osman Bukari Bukari to Austin FC fans

Ghana international Osman Bukari has expressed his eagerness to hit the ground running for his new club, Austin FC, in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Bukari, 25, joined the Texas-based club as a Designated Player from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade at the end of May, a move that places him among the highest earners at Austin FC.

He signed a three-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2027, and is expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s success.

The Black Stars winger officially arrived at the club on Tuesday, where he was warmly greeted by enthusiastic fans. Speaking to them for the first time, Bukari shared his excitement, saying, "I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch. I can see amazing fans and I will be very happy to play in front of you and I hope very soon I will be on the pitch."

Explaining his decision to join Austin FC, the former Nantes winger said, “Since last year I was thinking of playing in MLS, so when this offer came I didn’t want to say no to it. Austin is a beautiful city."

Bukari arrives in Austin following a successful spell with Red Star Belgrade, where he helped secure back-to-back doubles in Serbia.

His performances have also been notable on the international stage with the Black Stars. He was part of the squad for the 2022 World Cup and played a key role in Ghana's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bukari's arrival is expected to significantly bolster Austin FC's attacking options as they look to make a strong impact in the MLS this season.