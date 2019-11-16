I can't wait to don Trabzonspor jersey again - Fit-again Caleb Ekuban declares

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban is itching wait to wear Trabzonspor jersey again following his return from injury.

Ekuban was sidelined for two months after he sustained a broken bone injury in training.

The Ghana international was subsequently taken to Italy where he had a successful surgery. He stayed in the country and went through rehab under observation from experts.

He has now recovered after doing some fitness work at the gym on Thursday.

Ekuban after the training expressed delight with the progress he is making and declared that he can't wait to don the team's jersey again.

"I miss the jersey to wear. As soon as possible to recover and I want to come back to our gorgeous fans. I had a hard time and very sad, but now it's all behind." said.

He scored 5 goals in 7 matches and tallied 1 assist before the unfortunate injury.