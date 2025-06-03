‘I can’t wait to get started’ – Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng insists after FK Austria Vienna move

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng has expressed his excitement after completing his move to FK Austria Vienna.

In his first interview after signing the deal, the striker stressed that he cannot wait to get started at his new club.

"I decided to move to Austria Vienna because the club has been really committed to me for a long time. The management has followed my progress and has been in constant communication with me. I can't wait to get to know my teammates and get started here,” Kelvin Boateng said as quoted on the website of FK Austria Vienna.

The Austrian Bundesliga club announced the signing of the Ghanaian forward on Tuesday, June 3.

In the official club statement, it said the forward has inked a four-year contract.

“Austria Vienna has secured the first signing of Kelvin Boateng for the 2025/26 season. The 25-year-old striker is moving from Vienna to the Austrian side, signing a four-year contract with the Violets,” the club statement said.