I can’t wait to play in front of FC Köln fans – Ghana forward Ragnar Ache

Ragnar Ache says he is looking forward to playing in front of FC KÃ¶ln supporters after completing a move to the Bundesliga club from FC Kaiserslautern.

The German-born striker, who is of Ghanaian heritage, was unveiled as a new signing on Tuesday, May 27, after agreeing to a deal that runs until June 30, 2029.

Ache joins KÃ¶ln on the back of a strong season in Bundesliga 2, where he netted 18 goals and provided one assist in 30 appearances for Kaiserslautern.

In his first remarks since the transfer, the 26-year-old spoke about his excitement and the motivation he draws from the club’s passionate fanbase.

“When I got the call from 1. FC KÃ¶ln, I just thought: Great! Now I’m really happy that my move to Cologne has worked out and can hardly wait to play here at the RheinEnergieSTADION,” Ache said.

He added, “At my last game for Kaiserslautern, I was already able to experience the incredible atmosphere of the Cologne fans; now I want to be on the pitch here for FC Koln and hopefully celebrate my goals often.”

FC KÃ¶ln secured promotion to the Bundesliga for the upcoming season and will hope Ache can bring added firepower as they aim to establish themselves in Germany’s top flight.