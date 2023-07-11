'I can't wait to start' - Fenerbahce new player Alexander Djiku excited after sealing move

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has expressed joy in sealing a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce after his contract with Strasbourg came to an end.

Despite several offers from clubs in Europe, he signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional year on Monday as confirmed by Fenerbahce following a successful medical examination.

"Very proud to be joining Fenerbahçe, an institution in Turkish and European football

"I can't wait to start the adventure with my new team-mates so that I can enjoy a great season and give my all for this great club and its exceptional fans," he wrote on Twitter.

Very proud to be joining Fenerbahçe, an institution in Turkish and European football I can't wait to start the adventure with my new team-mates so that I can enjoy a great season and give my all for this great club and its exceptional fans ! 𝗬𝗮𝘀̧𝗮 𝗙𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗵𝗰̧𝗲 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/zapeGTP8QM — Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) July 10, 2023

Djiku's move to Fenerbahce is a significant step forward in his career, as he joins the prestigious Turkish club with the goal of contributing to their future success.

The 28-year-old defender made 31 appearances for Strasbourg, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the just-ended season which helped the club survive relegation.