I considered playing for Ghana - Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo

Young Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed that while he considered playing for Ghana, his lifelong dream has been to represent England.

Currently in Germany with the England squad for the European Championship, Mainoo acknowledged his Ghanaian roots but affirmed his commitment to the Three Lions.

Mainoo, 19, was born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents and began his international career with England at the U-17 level, progressing through the ranks.

His consistent performances for Manchester United, including scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, earned him a spot in the England squad.

"I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage but it has always been a dream to play for England. I'm happy to be here. I considered it, but I want to play for England," Mainoo stated.

He made a substitute appearance against Serbia as England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a win.

Mainoo now aims for a starting role in upcoming matches against Denmark and Slovenia, as England seek their first men’s international trophy since 1966.