"I considered retirement"- Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey breaks silence on match-fixing scandal

Former Inter Allies midfielder, Richmond Lamptey has revealed that he contemplated retirement after he was accused of playing a role in the match-fixing scandal against Ashantigold two seasons ago.

The Asante Kotoko playmaker received a ban from the Ghana Football Association, but the case was sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sports by the management of the club, with Lamptey eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

The FA have been ordered by CAS to pay the player an amount in excess of $3000.

"It was very painful. Since the issue came up, I haven't really spoken about it. It was a really difficult time for me. The way my parents were lamenting, it was painful to see," he told Asante Kotoko media.

"It really affected my game, going out became a problem for me and even when you go on social media and see some comments, you get discouraged.

"There was a point I was contemplating retirement.

"I want to thank management for taking the issue to CAS and I feel vindicated now."

Lamptey is currently in camp preparing ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.