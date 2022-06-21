I could have scored more goals if I stayed in the Ghana Premier League - Joseph Paintsil

Former Tema Youth forward Joseph Painstil says he could have scored more goals if he completed a full season in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in the 2016/17 GPPL season before going on loan to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

He played a season for Ferencvaros before securing a big-money move to Belgian side Genk from Tema Youth.

According to him, he would have been a potential goal king winner if he played a full season in the domestic topflight.

“I never expected it but I was happy to have scored that amount of goals. I didn’t finish the season but I could have won the goal king if I stayed for the full season”, he told Happy FM.

Joseph Paintsil joined Genk on a four-year deal from Tema Youth.

The Belgium side paid three million euros to sign the talented winger.

Painstil currently holds the record as the most expensive player signed from the Ghanaian transfer market by a foreign club.

In the just-ended season in the Belgium top-flight league, he made 28 appearances and scored three goals with two assists.

He was part of the Black Stars team that qualified for the 2022 World Cup.