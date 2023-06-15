"I couldn't sign for Manchester City because of work permit"- Former Ghana forward Ransford Osei

Former Ghana youth international, Ransford Osei has revealed that he was close to joining English giants Manchester City in 2007.

Fresh off helping Ghana reach the semi-final of the U17 World Cup in Korea, the then 17-year-old was on the radar of several top clubs.

He ended up travelling to England, where he spent three months with the newly-crowned European champions.

However, rules regarding eligibility of teenage players meant he could not seal a deal.

"I had an opportunity to move to Manchester City, where I stayed for three months, where they arranged for my work permit, but there was this rule that you must have played 75 per cent with the Black Stars, so it was difficult for me to secure one, and I had to leave for Israel," he told King Jersey TV.

Osei joined Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa before making a move to the Eredivisie, where he signed for FC Twente.