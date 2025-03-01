GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

I deserve more minutes at Black Stars - LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil

Published on: 01 March 2025
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Joseph Paintsil #13 of Ghana dribbles during the first half of their match against México at Bank of America Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil believes he has earned more playing time with the Ghana national team, expressing his frustration over limited opportunities on the pitch.

Despite being a key figure for the Black Stars, Paintsil has struggled to secure a consistent role in recent matches.

His omission from Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup surprised many fans, especially after his standout performances in the Belgian top flight.

Speaking to The BAC Sports Channel, the former KRC Genk winger voiced his dissatisfaction with his current role in the team, emphasizing that his consistent performances should warrant more minutes.

“I think I should get a look in the national team, but it’s sometimes uncomfortable to be on the bench,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that selection decisions are beyond his control.

As Ghana prepares for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month, Paintsil will be hoping for a call-up and a bigger role in the squad.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
