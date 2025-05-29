‘I did my best to help Black Stars against Nigeria’ – Caleb Yirenkyi

Caleb Yirenkyi says he is pleased with his contribution in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup semifinal, describing the match as a valuable opportunity to serve the national team on his senior debut.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who was groomed at the Right to Dream Academy and currently plays for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, was introduced at halftime and deployed at right-back.

Despite being out of position, Yirenkyi delivered a composed and effective performance that brought balance to the Black Stars’ second-half play.

“I think it was a good opportunity for me to help, do my best for the team, and this was the main goal. I had a lot of praise, and I am happy with that,” he told 3Sports after the game.

Yirenkyi’s positional awareness and calmness under pressure were key features of Ghana’s resurgence after a difficult first half.

His accurate distribution and well-timed interceptions stood out as the Black Stars pushed for a comeback, falling just short despite dominating large parts of the second period.

His display offered a glimpse of his versatility and readiness for the international stage.

With a solid season behind him at club level, Yirenkyi is now eyeing more minutes when Ghana faces Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff on Saturday.